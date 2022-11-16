Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Downgraded by Atb Cap Markets to Sector Perform

Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group to C$0.07 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Auxly Cannabis Group Price Performance

XLY stock opened at C$0.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.39.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group ( TSE:XLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$27.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Auxly Cannabis Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

