Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 906,900 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Bayshore Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.
