Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,060 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for approximately 2.4% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $40,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,221 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after acquiring an additional 762,242 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 480.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 565,307 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $121,174,000 after acquiring an additional 467,842 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,018,741 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $647,067,000 after acquiring an additional 329,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after acquiring an additional 230,892 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.48.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK traded down $7.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,011. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.31. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

