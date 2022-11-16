Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.98

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 442606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.
Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $98,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth $225,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth $372,000. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Company Profile
Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or information and business services sector.
