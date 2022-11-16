Audius (AUDIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $134.60 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Audius has a market cap of $134.60 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.00572378 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,931.38 or 0.29816737 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,135,108,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,501,066 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.