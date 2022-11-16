AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,517 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in AT&T by 71.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in AT&T by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,961 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AT&T by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,929,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790,800 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.94. 139,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,577,192. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.62. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $134.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

