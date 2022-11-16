Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Short Interest Down 15.4% in October

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 540,400 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the October 15th total of 639,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Atlas Technical Consultants Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATCX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.20. 296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,669. The stock has a market cap of $235.85 million, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.72. Atlas Technical Consultants has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Technical Consultants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 17.3% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 93.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 69,310 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 126.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 28.5% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 349,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 77,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

