Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Danske

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 96 to SEK 101 in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Pareto Securities raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Copco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.04.

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $17.87.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

