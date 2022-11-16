Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Director Sells $131,325.00 in Stock

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) Director Franklin M. Berger sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $131,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 794,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,772.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,358. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $431.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atea Pharmaceuticals

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 345,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 56,481 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

