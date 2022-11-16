Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Director Sells $131,325.00 in Stock

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) Director Franklin M. Berger sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $131,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 794,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,772.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVIR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,358. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $431.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atea Pharmaceuticals
About Atea Pharmaceuticals
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR)
