Atb Cap Markets Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ascend Wellness in a report released on Thursday, November 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst K. Tyghe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Ascend Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ascend Wellness’ FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AAWH. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Ascend Wellness in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.
