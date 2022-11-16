Associated Banc Corp Purchases 700 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,892 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Oracle Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $79.18 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $213.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

