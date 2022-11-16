Associated Banc Corp Lowers Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $121.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.23.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.