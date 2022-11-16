Associated Banc Corp Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 69,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,117,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $467.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $328.20 and a 12 month high of $494.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.67.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

