Associated Banc Corp Has $361,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.13.

IDXX stock opened at $434.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $664.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.46.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

