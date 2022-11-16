Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Ashtead Technology (LON:AT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.00) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.
Ashtead Technology Trading Up 0.7 %
LON:AT opened at GBX 306 ($3.60) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 257.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £243.51 million and a PE ratio of 3,040.00.
Ashtead Technology Company Profile
