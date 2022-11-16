Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASH opened at $111.68 on Wednesday. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $112.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.66.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASH. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.56.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

