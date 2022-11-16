Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,820,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 9,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Asensus Surgical from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asensus Surgical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29,880 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 85,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Asensus Surgical Stock Performance

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,284. Asensus Surgical has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $104.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

