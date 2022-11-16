Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Short Interest Update

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,190,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the October 15th total of 40,050,000 shares. Currently, 15.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Arrival Trading Down 10.4 %

Arrival stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 149,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,643,039. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29. Arrival has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $13.77.

Get Arrival alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered Arrival from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Trading of Arrival

About Arrival

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Arrival in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Arrival by 14.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,197,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 283,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrival by 68.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arrival during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrival by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 233,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.