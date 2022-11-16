Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Short Interest Update

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,190,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the October 15th total of 40,050,000 shares. Currently, 15.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Arrival Trading Down 10.4 %
Arrival stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 149,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,643,039. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29. Arrival has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $13.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered Arrival from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Institutional Trading of Arrival
About Arrival
Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.
Featured Articles
