Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Short Interest Up 14.6% in October

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 931,800 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the October 15th total of 813,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 296,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at $97,000.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.21. 284,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,051. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.64 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.54 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AWI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.44.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.