Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Director Purchases $15,614.76 in Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) Director Grady Summers bought 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $15,614.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 223,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,714.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Grady Summers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

On Friday, November 11th, Grady Summers bought 30,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

ARLO traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 23,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,669. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 120,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 55,179 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,036,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 581,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.