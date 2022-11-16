Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Director Purchases $15,614.76 in Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) Director Grady Summers bought 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $15,614.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 223,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,714.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Grady Summers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 11th, Grady Summers bought 30,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00.
Arlo Technologies Stock Performance
ARLO traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 23,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,669. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Arlo Technologies Company Profile
Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.
