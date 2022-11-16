Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Shares Gap Down to $17.49

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.49, but opened at $16.76. Aris Water Solutions shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 269 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.65.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 36.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

