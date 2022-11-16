Arcblock Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One Arcblock token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $11.21 million and $3.33 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arcblock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

