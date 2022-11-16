Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARMK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.57. The company had a trading volume of 18,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,208. Aramark has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.51, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Aramark by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Aramark by 1.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Aramark by 4.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 1.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Aramark by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

About Aramark

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Stories

