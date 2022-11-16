Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Aqua Metals Price Performance

Shares of AQMS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.81. 176,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,242. The stock has a market cap of $63.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. Aqua Metals has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $2.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aqua Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQMS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 482.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 150,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares during the last quarter. 15.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

See Also

