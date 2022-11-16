Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Craig Hallum to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Apyx Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Apyx Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Apyx Medical Stock Down 14.4 %

APYX stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 21,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,593. The firm has a market cap of $51.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.52. Apyx Medical has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83.

Insider Transactions at Apyx Medical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apyx Medical

In other news, CEO Charles D. Goodwin II purchased 11,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $70,030.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,413,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 945,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 367,758 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 3,565.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 889,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 654.5% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 99,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 86,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.