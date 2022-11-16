Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the October 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Applied Genetic Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $3.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Chardan Capital downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Genetic Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies
About Applied Genetic Technologies
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Can AbbVie Grow Revenue When Humira Biosimilars Hit The Market?
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.