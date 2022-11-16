Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the October 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Applied Genetic Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $3.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Chardan Capital downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Genetic Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,524,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 272.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,137,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 831,768 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 2,141.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 423,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 404,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 248,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 244,895 shares in the last quarter. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

