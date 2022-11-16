Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $11.41 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 16th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $11.41 million and approximately $447,716.99 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00079324 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00061229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000411 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00011717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023464 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

