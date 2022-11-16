Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AON were worth $12,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON opened at $291.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.65 and its 200-day moving average is $278.27.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.29.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Articles

