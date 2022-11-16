Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANNX. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Annexon from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annexon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 18.8% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Annexon by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 630.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annexon by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 40,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Annexon Trading Down 1.8 %

About Annexon

Shares of ANNX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.91. 1,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,206. The company has a market capitalization of $281.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.12. Annexon has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $17.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

