ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Gap Up to $36.60

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.60, but opened at $45.00. ANI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $37.59, with a volume of 117 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.61.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

