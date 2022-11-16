Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,858 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,534 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for approximately 1.9% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:BUD traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 28,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,036. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $67.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $108.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
