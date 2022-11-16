Analyzing Greenwich LifeSciences (GLSI) and Its Peers

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) is one of 967 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Greenwich LifeSciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Greenwich LifeSciences and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenwich LifeSciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Greenwich LifeSciences Competitors 3407 13545 39683 663 2.66

Greenwich LifeSciences currently has a consensus target price of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 603.97%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 93.99%. Given Greenwich LifeSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greenwich LifeSciences is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greenwich LifeSciences N/A -$4.57 million -24.09 Greenwich LifeSciences Competitors $1.81 billion $243.57 million -5.91

This table compares Greenwich LifeSciences and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Greenwich LifeSciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Greenwich LifeSciences. Greenwich LifeSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Greenwich LifeSciences has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenwich LifeSciences’ peers have a beta of 0.95, meaning that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Greenwich LifeSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 52.1% of Greenwich LifeSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Greenwich LifeSciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenwich LifeSciences N/A -25.89% -25.52% Greenwich LifeSciences Competitors -3,181.20% -165.50% -24.67%

Summary

Greenwich LifeSciences peers beat Greenwich LifeSciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery. The company was formerly known as Norwell, Inc. and changed its name to Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. in March 2018. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Stafford, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.