Analysts Set Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Price Target at $14.00

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABSI. Cowen raised shares of Absci to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Absci from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Absci from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Absci from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Absci during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Absci by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Absci in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABSI opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $287.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. Absci has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $12.61.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

