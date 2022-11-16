Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Catalent (CTLT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) in the last few weeks:

11/7/2022 – Catalent was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2022 – Catalent was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/3/2022 – Catalent had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Catalent had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Catalent had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Catalent had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Catalent was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $125.00.

11/2/2022 – Catalent had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $123.00 to $75.00.

10/28/2022 – Catalent was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/28/2022 – Catalent was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/11/2022 – Catalent was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/6/2022 – Catalent had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Catalent was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/17/2022 – Catalent was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded down $4.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,847,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,849. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average is $92.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Catalent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Catalent news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,356 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Catalent by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,949,000 after buying an additional 2,011,520 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $141,032,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Catalent by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,265,000 after purchasing an additional 929,400 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Catalent by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,232,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,424,000 after purchasing an additional 887,520 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,016,000 after purchasing an additional 792,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

