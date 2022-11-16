Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Catalent (CTLT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) in the last few weeks:
- 11/7/2022 – Catalent was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/5/2022 – Catalent was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 11/3/2022 – Catalent had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2022 – Catalent had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2022 – Catalent had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2022 – Catalent had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2022 – Catalent was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $125.00.
- 11/2/2022 – Catalent had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $123.00 to $75.00.
- 10/28/2022 – Catalent was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/28/2022 – Catalent was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 10/11/2022 – Catalent was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 10/6/2022 – Catalent had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/3/2022 – Catalent was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/17/2022 – Catalent was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded down $4.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,847,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,849. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average is $92.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Catalent by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,949,000 after buying an additional 2,011,520 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $141,032,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Catalent by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,265,000 after purchasing an additional 929,400 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Catalent by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,232,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,424,000 after purchasing an additional 887,520 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,016,000 after purchasing an additional 792,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
