Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: ARESF) in the last few weeks:

11/8/2022 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$10.50.

11/8/2022 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$12.25.

11/7/2022 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00.

11/7/2022 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.50.

10/24/2022 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$10.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS ARESF remained flat at $7.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.0364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 6.48%.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

