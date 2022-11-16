Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: ARESF) in the last few weeks:
- 11/8/2022 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$10.50.
- 11/8/2022 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$12.25.
- 11/7/2022 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00.
- 11/7/2022 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.50.
- 10/24/2022 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$10.00.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS ARESF remained flat at $7.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $11.00.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.0364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 6.48%.
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.