Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2022

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: ARESF) in the last few weeks:

  • 11/8/2022 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$10.50.
  • 11/8/2022 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$12.25.
  • 11/7/2022 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00.
  • 11/7/2022 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.50.
  • 10/24/2022 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$10.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS ARESF remained flat at $7.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.0364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 6.48%.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

