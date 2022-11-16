Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Increased by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.3% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amgen Stock Performance

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,345 shares of company stock worth $1,853,371 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.18. The stock had a trading volume of 58,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,006. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.