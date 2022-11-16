American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

American National Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. American National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

About American National Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in American National Bankshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in American National Bankshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in American National Bankshares by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in American National Bankshares by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

