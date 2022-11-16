American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
American National Bankshares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. American National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares
About American National Bankshares
American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American National Bankshares (AMNB)
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Can AbbVie Grow Revenue When Humira Biosimilars Hit The Market?
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.