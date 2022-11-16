American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,823 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in American Express by 112.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $241,901,000 after acquiring an additional 685,478 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 70.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after acquiring an additional 387,115 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of American Express by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

American Express Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $153.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.53.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

