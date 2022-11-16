American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 678,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 111,777 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of American Express worth $127,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after buying an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 112.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $241,901,000 after buying an additional 685,478 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 70.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $174,934,000 after buying an additional 387,115 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after buying an additional 357,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.37. The stock had a trading volume of 35,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,743. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.53.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

