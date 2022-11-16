American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Gap Down to $13.02

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.02, but opened at $12.42. American Eagle Outfitters shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 55,664 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEO. StockNews.com began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth $1,990,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 756,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 113,009 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 472,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074 shares during the last quarter.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

