AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Short Interest Update

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded AMCON Distributing from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DIT traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.60. 474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638. The company has a market cap of $106.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.51. AMCON Distributing has a 52-week low of $141.44 and a 52-week high of $249.44.

AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is currently 2.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIT. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in AMCON Distributing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. CM Management LLC grew its stake in AMCON Distributing by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AMCON Distributing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMCON Distributing

(Get Rating)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.