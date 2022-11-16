Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $312,000. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $1,190,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 302,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,152,627. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average of $45.95.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

