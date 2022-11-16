Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Short Interest Down 17.3% in October

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the October 15th total of 3,300,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Ingredients

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Alto Ingredients by 150.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Alto Ingredients to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Alto Ingredients to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Alto Ingredients Stock Up 8.2 %

About Alto Ingredients

ALTO opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.46. Alto Ingredients has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $7.37.

(Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.