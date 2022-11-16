Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Short Interest Update

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the October 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 848,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 54.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Alteryx by 147.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

AYX traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.57. 1,063,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,544. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $40.57 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.30). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 103.88% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $215.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alteryx to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

