Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €18.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) has been given a €18.50 ($19.07) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 22.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($34.02) target price on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($38.14) price target on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.93) price target on Alstom in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($38.14) target price on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($38.14) target price on Alstom in a report on Wednesday.

Alstom Stock Performance

Alstom stock traded down €0.55 ($0.57) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €23.88 ($24.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,471,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($26.44) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($38.53). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.07.

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

