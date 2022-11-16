Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199,534 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $19,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 43,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 23,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 86,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PDBC opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.