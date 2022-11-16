Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after acquiring an additional 883,708 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Honeywell International by 20.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,776,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,816,000 after purchasing an additional 638,811 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1 %

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $215.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $223.28. The firm has a market cap of $145.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

