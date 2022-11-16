Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $10.53 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 57,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,528,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.0 %

ITW opened at $227.86 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.80.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

