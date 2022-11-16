Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 19,535 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,535 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Green Plains worth $9,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,410,000 after buying an additional 82,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Green Plains by 31.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,667,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,742,000 after purchasing an additional 88,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Green Plains by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,805,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Green Plains by 6.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,655,000 after purchasing an additional 89,785 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.34.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

