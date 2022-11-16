Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 11,255 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,255 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $8,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,796,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,359,000 after acquiring an additional 26,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,241,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 28.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,056,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,710,000 after buying an additional 459,950 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Ameresco by 8.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,195,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,690,000 after buying an additional 90,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 17.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 887,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,547,000 after buying an additional 135,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco stock opened at $63.61 on Wednesday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $98.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average of $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

